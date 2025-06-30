Meals tax increase, cellphone ban and more: New VA laws taking effect July 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — July 1 marks the beginning of a new fiscal year in Virginia, and with that comes some new laws, including at least two that could have a big impact in Virginia Beach.

The Stockpot in Virginia Beach appeared busy Monday afternoon, but owner Patrick Edwards worries he might have fewer customers once the city’s new meals tax increase goes into effect July 1.

That’s why he’s signed an online petition started by the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association. The goal of the petition is to highlight opposition to the tax increase. As of Monday afternoon, it had over 1,500 signatures.

“I know they’re trying to do as much as they can to advocate for us, as well as the VLRTA, which is the Virginia Lodging Restaurant and Travel Association. They are trying to combat any of those types of food tax increases just in general because it does end up affecting our bottom line," Edwards said.

In March, News 3 talked with the president of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association about the tax. At the time, it was still only a proposal and had not been approved.

Like Edwards, the president believes the increase will push customers away.

“This just adds one more element to our plate that prohibits people from visiting restaurants in the time when we need it the most," said Mauch.

Statewide, starting July 1, businesses can’t use Styrofoam plates, cups, bowls, containers or trays. For the first year, though, the law only applies to businesses with 20 or more locations. Smaller businesses, like the Stockpot, can keep using them until July 1, 2026.

Edwards supports the law.

“We try our best to find containers that are better for the environment," Edwards said. "Though I do understand how it can hurt the bottom line for restaurants in general. So I think giving restaurants the time to be able to come up with solutions or replacements is the way to go.”

New ABC laws could also impact restaurants. Wine, beer and cocktails-to-go licensed by third-party delivery providers will now be a permanent option. The option was scheduled to sunset. The amount of certain canned cocktails that can be served to a single customer is also increasing.

Outside of restaurants, notably, the much-talked-about cellphone ban takes effect. Public school students won’t be able to use their cellphones during school hours.

If you’re in the backseat of a car and you’re 18 or older, you’ll have to wear a seat belt come July 1. Previously, state law only required front seat passengers to buckle up.

Speaking of vehicles, an accident involving a pedestrian that results in serious bodily injury or death could get the driver charged with a class one misdemeanor instead of a traffic infraction.

You can find a full list of new Virginia laws here.