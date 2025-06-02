Youngkin signs bill to restrict cell phone usage in public schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that restricts cell phone usage in public schools across the commonwealth on Friday.

SB 738 directs school boards to update their policies relating to the possession and use of cell phones by students on school property. This bill codified Youngkin's initial executive order on the issue into law.

Youngkin's goal with this new legislation is to keep students engaged in class and to limit distractions. School boards across Virginia have already updated their phone policy in accordance with Youngkin's executive order — their deadline to do so was Jan. 1, 2025.

Most schools in Hampton Roads completely banned student phone usage on school property, with some exceptions given in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.

“School should be a place of learning and human interaction—free from the distractions and classroom disruptions of cell-phone and social media use. Our students will learn more and be healthier and safer," Youngkin said.

The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) was tasked with creating policies and procedures regarding students' cellphone use for public schools to implement.

VDOE released the following draft guidance for elementary school, middle school and high school students:

Elementary School

If a parent determines an elementary student needs to bring a cell phone or personal electronic communication device to school, it must be stored, off, and away from the student during the school day. It should not be used in the school building or on the school grounds before or after school.



Middle School

In middle school, a students should not have an easily accessible cell phone or personal electronic communication device during the bell-to-bell school day. School divisions should establish local policies that determine cell phone and personal electronic communication device use within the school building or on school grounds outside of bell-to-bell, including before and after school.



High School

In high school, students should not have an easily accessible cell phone or personal electronic communication device during the bell-to-bell school day. Outside of the bell-to-bell instructional time, cell phones and personal electronic communication devices may be used on a high school campus before or after school.

In cases of emergencies, Hampton Roads school districts say they have a rapid notification system in place that will either call or send messages to parents. The department also proposed the following guidance for using cellphones during an emergency: