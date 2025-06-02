Youngkin signs bill to restrict cell phone usage in public schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill that restricts cell phone usage in public schools across the commonwealth on Friday.
SB 738 directs school boards to update their policies relating to the possession and use of cell phones by students on school property. This bill codified Youngkin's initial executive order on the issue into law.
Watch previous coverage: Youngkin seeks cell phone-free education in Virginia public school classes
Youngkin's goal with this new legislation is to keep students engaged in class and to limit distractions. School boards across Virginia have already updated their phone policy in accordance with Youngkin's executive order — their deadline to do so was Jan. 1, 2025.
Most schools in Hampton Roads completely banned student phone usage on school property, with some exceptions given in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake.
News
No cell from bell to bell: Cell phone policies in Hampton Roads' public schools
“School should be a place of learning and human interaction—free from the distractions and classroom disruptions of cell-phone and social media use. Our students will learn more and be healthier and safer," Youngkin said.
Watch previous coverage: Mental health discusses impact of cell phones in schools
The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) was tasked with creating policies and procedures regarding students' cellphone use for public schools to implement.
VDOE released the following draft guidance for elementary school, middle school and high school students:
Elementary School
If a parent determines an elementary student needs to bring a cell phone or personal electronic communication device to school, it must be stored, off, and away from the student during the school day. It should not be used in the school building or on the school grounds before or after school.
Middle School
In middle school, a students should not have an easily accessible cell phone or personal electronic communication device during the bell-to-bell school day. School divisions should establish local policies that determine cell phone and personal electronic communication device use within the school building or on school grounds outside of bell-to-bell, including before and after school.
High School
In high school, students should not have an easily accessible cell phone or personal electronic communication device during the bell-to-bell school day. Outside of the bell-to-bell instructional time, cell phones and personal electronic communication devices may be used on a high school campus before or after school.
Watch previous coverage: How do VDOE cell phone guidelines work in a school emergency?
In cases of emergencies, Hampton Roads school districts say they have a rapid notification system in place that will either call or send messages to parents. The department also proposed the following guidance for using cellphones during an emergency:
"The Department also heard the concerns expressed by parents regarding students with documented medical conditions who use their phones to monitor their medical needs. With input from with school nurses, pediatricians, and health care officials, the draft guidance recognizes students with medical needs may have an exemption included in their 504, IEP and/or individualized health care plans.
Parents were also very clear that they needed the ability to know about their child’s well-being during an emergency situation. The Department recognized the importance of emergency communications to parents and is requiring that all school divisions build plans to communicate directly with parents, as well as reunification plans with children and parents, into their already required crisis and contingency plans. School divisions should discuss those emergency communication and reunification plans with parents so that parents and students know how such situations will be handled proactively if they occur.
Parents also asked for the ability to communicate to their children during the school day in case of a family-based emergency. While many schools already have such procedures in place, the Department’s guidance looks to school divisions to treat family emergencies with urgency and ensure that students have the information and the support needed. Each school should share their family-based emergency school plan procedures with parents and students, as well as post them on their website."