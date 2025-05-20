Healthy Dude Episode 3: President Biden's 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis

NORFOLK, Va. — Following news that former President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, many are wondering why it was not caught earlier.

WTKR News 3's Kurt Williams — a prostate cancer survivor — speaks with Sentara Health's cancer community educator Betsy Carroll about the various tests and other indicators that can help avoid a late-stage diagnosis for a disease that has a high success rate with treatment.

