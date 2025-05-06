Legislation introduced that could help prevent house collapses in the Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. — Help could be on the way for homeowners of threatened oceanfront structures in the Outer Banks.

Lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that could help homeowners dealing with being between a rock and a hard place when deciding what to do with their home.

“It's a shame that they are falling into the ocean," said Stephen Culley, a homeowner in Rodanthe.

For four and a half years, Culley has owned his home in Rodanthe — which means he’s also fully aware of the 11 houses that have collapsed into the ocean since 2020, seven of which fell in 2024.

“Beach erosion is going to happen, it's a battle that we've been doing for thousands of years. But we could certainly do a better job of controlling (it) before it goes in," said Culley.

Right now, homeowners using insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) cannot collect on the house until it falls into the ocean.

“You can't live in the house, you can't use the house, you can't demolish it. It falls in the ocean and then you're covered," said Culley.

There may be a new way to handle that soon. U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy (R-NC), alongside Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-ME), introduced the bipartisan "Preventing Environmental Hazards Act."

A press release says if passed, it would authorize NFIP payouts for structures condemned due to chronic erosion or unusual flooding. It would also allow advance payouts for demolition or relocation for up to 40% of the home’s value up to $250,000.

The release adds that the legislation would limit payouts to 40% if owners neglect to act before a collapse, reduce confusion in attributing damage to specific floods and encourage proactive demolition or relocation to prevent collapses and reduce cleanup costs and environmental hazards.

Murphy in a statement said, in part: "These disasters could be prevented, but homeowners cannot receive compensation from the National Flood Insurance Program until after their home is destroyed. Proactively condemning and demolishing properties will better serve eligible beneficiaries, improve public safety, save taxpayer dollars, and protect the surrounding environment. This legislation would give at-risk homeowners greater flexibility to protect their livelihoods while preserving North Carolina's beautiful coastline."

“Makes a lot more sense to take care of it before that debris ends up in the ocean," said Culley.

Without a house collapse in Rodanthe since the fall of 2024, Culley hopes his view of the houses in front of his doesn't change.

“I’d like it to stay that way forever. Yes, they can all stay right in front of me. It's a nice buffer," Culley said with a chuckle.

The full press release can be found on Murphy's website here.