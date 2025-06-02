Homeland Security removes 'sanctuary jurisdictions' list as Virginia cities and counties push back

The Department of Homeland Security's list of so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" has disappeared from the agency's website. The list included several localities from across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The removal comes as communities pushed back, saying they were incorrectly included on the list.

Visitors to the DHS Sanctuary Jurisdictions web page now see an error message stating the page may have been "moved, deleted, or is otherwise unavailable."

The site published Thursday listed more than 500 localities as sanctuary jurisdictions, including the City of Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. DHS defined these as places "obstructing immigration enforcement."

DHS had said each city listed would receive formal notice for violating or not complying with federal law.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) commented on the list on his Facebook page, writing, "Trump has mass fired feds, including a record number of vets. It seems the Admin is using AI to do their work — causing idiotic errors. We'll work to fix them, mindful that this kind of incompetence is why VA voters have always rejected Trump."

DHS officials did not directly respond to why the website was down on Sunday. However, officials did issue a statement saying the list is being constantly reviewed and can be updated regularly. They said the localities were added to the list based on whether they identified as a sanctuary jurisdiction, were in noncompliance of immigration laws, had restrictions on information sharing or offered legal protections for undocumented immigrants.

Local officials across Central Virginia insist they are following immigration laws. The City of Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and Hanover counties were also part of the possibly-erased list.

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office and Commonwealth's Attorney said they don't know why the county was listed and have contacted state and federal partners, but haven't received a response.

Hanover officials said they're fully cooperating with federal law and are seeking clarification, but also have yet to receive an explanation.

Henrico leaders expressed surprise at their inclusion, writing they believe they are following federal immigration laws and haven't been notified otherwise.

A Richmond spokesperson said the city does not identify as a "sanctuary city." They added that the Richmond Police Department has not signed a 287(g) agreement with ICE, which would authorize local officers to perform certain immigration enforcement functions.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards also commented on the situation.

"The Richmond Police Department's (RPD) mission is to concentrate on community policing to advance public safety in Richmond. Interacting with all members of the community and building trust results in a safer Richmond for us all. Recently, several armed robberies occurred in South Richmond where the suspect targeted Spanish-speaking individuals," Edwards said. "As a result of previous RPD outreach in that community and with assistance of local stakeholders, all seven victims and witnesses testified, resulting in a conviction. They also appeared at sentencing which assisted the bench in handing down an appropriate sentence. This illustrates the focus on connection, trust, and public safety bringing benefits to everyone."

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) addressed the website on Friday, saying Virginia is not a sanctuary state.

"I think we will see a bunch say we don't belong on this list," Youngkin said. "Clarify that they are not sanctuary cities and I think the ones that don't do that, we should collectively ask, 'Why not?' Why are you not willing to collaborate and cooperate with federal resources to remove violent criminals here illegally from your jurisdiction to keep your citizens safe?"

