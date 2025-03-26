Virginia Beach considers raising restaurant meal tax by half a percent

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach leaders are considering raising the restaurant meal tax — currently 5.5 percent — by half a percentage point to 6 percent.

Director of Budget and Management Services for the City Kevin Chatellier briefed councilmembers Tuesday on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2025-26. If approved, then the tax will go into effect on July 1, 2025.

Combined with the 6 percent sales tax, this means that Virginia Beach diners will pay a 12 percent tax overall. The city collects the full meal tax and 1 percent of the sales tax.

The tax applies to any prepared meal sold in a bar, restaurant, drug store, grocery, cafe, convenience store, grill, diner, fairgrounds, event venues, fast food, drive-in or take-out establishments.

The city says revenue from the Restaurant Meal Tax has grown 13.5 percent per year over the past three years on average, "significantly outperforming the historical average of 4.5% annual growth."

The tax is a significant source of revenue for Virginia Beach, the proposal says. The money from the increase would benefit funding for major projects around the city. The Law Enforcement Training Academy and VB Trail were pointed to as key examples.

The city will hold two public hearings for residents to voice their opinion on the proposed budget. The meetings will be open to virtual audiences as well.

