Virginia to implement stricter seat belt laws starting July 1

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Drivers in Virginia will soon need to buckle up, as the state’s seat belt laws are changing effective July 1.

This change comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ranked Virginia last in the nation for seat belt use, with a mere 73% compliance compared to the national average of 92%.

In a poignant effort to prevent future tragedies, the loved ones of 18-year-old Christopher King, who was killed in a crash in 2020, have been advocating for stricter seat belt regulations.

Beginning July 1, adults ages 18 and older riding in the backseat must wear a seat belt. Previously, Virginia's seat belt law only required front-seat passengers to buckle up.

It was classified as a secondary law, which meant that officers could only issue a citation for seat belt violations if there was another reason for the traffic stop. The fine for non-compliance is currently set at $25.

"Currently, the seat belt law for adults is only required for front-seat passengers. This law was made in the 1980s," said Christy King, Christopher’s mother. "Through determination and support from local leaders, we've been able to alter this law."

Delegate Keys-Gamarra sponsored the bill that introduced this change, which now includes backseat passengers.

Despite this progress, King and her group are not done fighting for increased road safety. They aim to push for primary seat belt laws in the future, which would allow officers to ticket passengers for not wearing seat belts regardless of whether there was another reason for the stop.

"All of our neighboring states have primary seat belt laws. This is a good start, but we will be back next year to improve that even more," King stated.

The tragic loss of Christopher, who was riding in the backseat during the fatal crash caused by an intoxicated driver, serves as a painful reminder of the importance of seat belt safety.

His friends who were with him that night continue to honor his memory by advocating for change, hoping to spare other families from similar grief.