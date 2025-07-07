Operation Blessing arrives in central Texas amid flooding crisis

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach-based nonprofit Operation Blessing has dispatched a team to Kerrville, Texas in response to flooding that has led to upwards of 80 deaths over the weekend.

The team has set up at the Assembly of God Church at 901 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas. They are providing hot meals for residents and first responders affected by the disaster.

Operation Blessing also plans to coordinate volunteer relief efforts to support families mourning the loss of loved ones.

President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration Sunday for Kerr County, activating the Federal Emergency Management Agency to Texas. “These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing,” Trump posted on social media.

Founded in 1978, Operation Blessing delivers various humanitarian services, including disaster relief, medical assistance, hunger relief, clean water access, and community development.

The organization has made a significant impact on the lives of millions of people across 90 countries. For more information about Operation Blessing, visit their website.