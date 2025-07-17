Virginia is set to have its first female governor. Here's why neither candidate is making a big deal of it

Eighteen states have never had a female governor, including Virginia. However, that's set to change: For the first time in the state's history, both major parties' nominees are women, sparking national attention ahead of November's election.

I sat down with Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger to hear how they feel about the history-making nature of this contest.

Before discussing the race's significance, I first asked about their party identity.

I asked Spanberger to describe the type of Democrat she is: liberal, moderate, centrist?

"Pragmatic—yeah, pragmatic. I want to get things done right. I want to focus on what's working, let's make it better. What's not working, let's fix it," she responded.

I asked Earle-Sears to describe the kind of Republican she is, to which she answered, "I'm somebody who cares. And before I say I'm a Republican, I always say I'm a Christian first. That's what guides me."

Regarding the national interest in this election, which is still months away, Spanberger maintains it's not that surprising, "It's just Virginia [and] New Jersey that have statewide elections. So certainly, people are going to turn their attention towards Virginia. And I think Virginia, you know, I'm running to serve Virginia, but I also recognize that Virginia is a good example for other states."

Earle-Sears shares a similar sentiment: "Well, I think because as Virginia goes, then so goes the rest of the country."

The race's result will be historic regardless of which candidate wins: With both nominees being women, Virginia is poised to have its first female governor. However, neither candidate is making a big deal about it as they campaign.

I asked both candidates why, starting with Spanberger, who responded: "I think it's important for many people, and certainly, I have had parents bring their daughters up to me excited that there will be a woman governor. But I'm not running to make history. I'm running to serve Virginians."

Earle-Sears also seemed to downplay the historical aspect of the race: "True. But then what?" she said. "So a day has happened. It's historical. Now, how are you going to serve me? It always comes back to, do you see me?"

Early in-person voting starts in nine weeks.