Chesapeake Regional Healthcare cuts the ribbon on new behavioral health center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new behavioral health center at Chesapeake Regional Healthcare took place Thursday afternoon.

The new 11,200 square foot Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit has 20 private rooms for patients, as well as two activity rooms, a quiet room, a group therapy room and a sensory room.

State and local leaders attended the ceremony, deeming the new unit vital to the community. Judge Robert G. MacDonald said Hampton Roads has a "desperate need" for the center, and that it is a "lifeline." Support from all levels of government helped create this facility.

"Today is about the unveiling of a new attitude about mental health - and the unveiling of a new and resounding commitment to the mental health of this community, our neighbors, friends, and colleagues who suffer from mental illness," said Chesapeake City Council member Patricia King.

This ribbon-cutting follows the opening of Chesapeake Regional's Emergency Department Behavioral Health Unit in mid-2025. The new unit will open for patients in March 2026.