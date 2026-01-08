Costco could be coming to Greenbrier Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Costco Wholesale store could be coming to the former Sears building at Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake, according to permit applications filed with the city that News 3 confirmed with an agent.

Our team discovered a permit application on the city's website for a conditional use permit for a fueling station tied to a future Costco development. A contact listed on the application confirmed the plans are in early stages.

If the conditional use permit is approved, site plans would be created and submitted to the planning commission and city council for further review.

The former Sears location at Greenbrier Mall has sat vacant since the department store chain closed multiple locations. The potential Costco development would bring a major retailer back to the shopping center.

We are reviewing the full application details and have reached out to city officials for comment on the proposal's timeline and approval process.

An official with the city of Chesapeake also confirmed to News 3 Thursday that they have received the application.

