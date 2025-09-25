$350M lawsuit blames Chesapeake gymnastics academy foam pit for teen's spinal cord injury

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Attorneys for the family of a Chesapeake teen are suing a local gymnastics academy for $350 million, alleging a "loose foam pit" caused the boy to sustain a major spinal cord injury in 2024, resulting in his quadriplegia.

The lawsuit alleges that the gymnastics foam pit was too shallow and did not have enough foam cubes, which resulted in Cody Bennett, then 16 years old, sustaining a spinal cord injury, according to a complaint filed by Breit Biniazan Trial Lawyers.

The suit lists other allegations about the pit, including a lack of "the standard trampoline or other netted web apparatus at the bottom," as well as a lack of "standard padding along the sides, edges, and outer layer."

On July 24, 2024, Bennett was injured when he landed on the edge of the foam pit after using the high bar at Hurricane Gymnastics, according to the suit. The lawsuit mentions that Bennett had made "appropriate use of the high bar positioned over the loose foam pit" before the injury.

Evolution Gymnastics Academy, Hurricane Gymnastics, Wheatheart Investments, Anthony Hampton, and Britney Ranzy are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which seeks accountability for what it called "hidden dangers."

We spoke with Bennett and his mother, Megan Buchholz, a week after the injury. They said he experienced a neck fracture that required emergency surgery.

The lawsuit alleges specifically that the foam pit's "dangerous dimensions, installation, and maintenance" contributed to Bennett's quadriplegia.

The suit also claims that concerns about the pit were made prior to Bennett's injury, including "the inadequacy of the foam cubes and the need to replace the same." The suit further accuses defendants of failing to make changes to the pit "in any manner that cured the unreasonably dangerous condition" and failing to warn patrons about the pit.

"The case underscores a growing need for oversight and accountability in youth-serving organizations, where negligence or misconduct can have devastating and lifelong consequences for children," the personal injury firm's release reads.

Bennett recently spoke with News 3 about the life-changing fall he had during an open gym about a year ago.

“When I first got hurt, I had no tricep function, no wrist function, no legs — no nothing,” he said.

He's still remaining active and exercises at a local gym with specialized equipment. However, he told News 3 that the injury effectively ended his gymnastics career.

Bennett, his parents and their legal team are demanding a jury trial.

WTKR News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly has reached out to the gym for a comment, and we will update this story if/when we hear back from them.