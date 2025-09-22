15-year-old shot, critically injured on Sun Avenue in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night in Chesapeake, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sun Avenue. Emergency crews found the teenager with gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Detectives remained on the scene late Sunday as the investigation continued. No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at P3Tips.com, or use the P3Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 if their information leads to an arrest.