Two missing Chesapeake teens last seen getting into dark van: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two teenage girls who were last seen together in the Western Branch area of Chesapeake have been reported missing, police said Tuesday.

Samarah Akerson, 15, and Da'Miyah Jones, 16, were last seen entering a dark van with an unknown make/model, in an alley behind a residence on Sloop Trail.

Police say they believe the vehicle was possibly being driven by a Black male; however, it is also unknown whether the teens are in immediate danger.

They may be "engaging in unsafe activity," their parents told police.

Full descriptions from police are below:

Name: Samarah Akerson



Age: 15

Description: Black female, 5’5”, 120 lbs., light complexion, black hair, brown eyes

Distinguishing Marks: Henna tattoos on both sides of her face, swollen right hand from recent injury

Clothing: Black and white hoodie sweatshirt and blue jeans

Last Seen: Around 10:15 p.m. on September 19, 2025, in the 4000 block of Sloop Trail, Chesapeake.

Name: Da’Miyah Jones



Age: 16

Description: Black female, 5’5”, 140 lbs., dark complexion, black hair, black eyes

Distinguishing Marks: Henna tattoos on both sides of her face

Clothing: Black sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan and black bucket hat

Last Seen: Around 10:15 p.m. on September 19, 2025, in the 4000 block of Sloop Trail, Chesapeake.

Both are known to have run away before, police added. Anyone with information about Jones and Akerson is asked to call Chesapeake Police at 757-382-6161.