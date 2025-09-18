What Chesapeake voters need to know before early voting kicks off

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Early voting for the upcoming election begins Friday, September 19, giving Chesapeake residents 45 days to cast their ballots before Election Day. The Chesapeake Registrar's Office is preparing for the influx of early voters as staff finalize ballot preparations.

Registered voters in Chesapeake can cast their ballots early at the Registrar's Office at 411 Cedar Rd. starting Friday.

Early voting will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additional satellite offices will open across the city on various days in October to accommodate early voters.

Here is a list of the Chesapeake Early Voting Satellite Offices:



Central Library - 298 Cedar Rd.

Indian River Library - 2320 Old Greenbrier Rd.

Major Hillard Library - 824 Old George Washington Hwy. N.

Russell Memorial Library - 2808 Taylor Rd.

Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center - 2019 Windy Rd.

"It's an important right and privilege that we have to vote. And you've got to get off the couch, and don't sit around and complain when the leaders are in place, because you didn't get up and go vote," Janet Garcia, a Chesapeake voter, said.

Vietnam veteran Fred Mack, who says he has voted in every election since he turned 18, emphasized the importance of civic participation.

"For myself, you know, I must vote. To protect my fellow Americans, my fellow veterans, and society as a whole," Mack said.

One of the most closely watched races in Chesapeake is the sheriff's election. Incumbent Sheriff Dave Rosado is running as a write-in candidate against Wallace Chadwick III in the general election for sheriff.

In the event of a write-in candidate, such as in the race for sheriff, Garcia stressed the importance of researching candidates before voting.

"If you don't really search for answers yourself, then you won't understand. So, I do understand now, and I'm gonna make sure that I, you know, take the time to understand who's going to be on the ballot," Garcia said.

Mack encouraged voters to consider their community and the broader impact of their choices.

"Look around at what's happening in your neighborhood, and what's happening in the world. And hopefully, voting, we can make this world a better place, especially in the United States," Mack said.

Click here for more information about early voting locations and polling sites in Chesapeake.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.