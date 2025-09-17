Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13 guns, 38 pounds of drugs seized after police respond to domestic dispute: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A large drugs and firearms seizure was announced by Chesapeake police on social media Tuesday.

The seizure of this contraband was in connection with a domestic dispute that took place on Aug. 12, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 8:00 a.m., police responded to this incident in the 2600 Block of Roundtree Court. At the scene, officers found evidence of drugs, which prompted them to obtain a search warrant for the residence, according to Chesapeake police.

After a search warrant was executed, police say they seized the following:

  • Around 36 pounds of marijuana
  • Around 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Over $14,000 in cash
  • 13 firearms

