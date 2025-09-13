Chesapeake entrepreneur to host concert celebrating diversity in opera

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake entrepreneur is using her talents to bring the community together in a special event celebrating diversity in opera.

Denise Battle Price, the founder of Opera For Us LLC, is hosting "A Toast to Opera at the Pointe" Sunday evening.

Battle Price is an experienced opera singer who founded Opera For Us LLC two years ago with the mission to combine the art of opera singing with African American culture.

She shared African Americans were underrepresented in this music genre for a long time.

"Back then, it was challenging to perform traditional music, traditional vocal classical music in a diverse space, when people only want you to sing a certain selection," Battle Price said. "But now, as we've progressed over the years, we've integrated not only more black singers, but more black composers, librettos, stage directors. So, it's become a lot more inclusive."

Battle Price is inviting the community to get a taste of that this weekend at the concert. It will take place Sunday, Sept. 14, at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at Summit Pointe in Chesapeake near Toastique, in partnership with the local restaurant.

The concert will feature opera singing, food and entertainment. More information is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.