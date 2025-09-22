Chesapeake man charged after shooting, killing 2 dogs who allegedly bit his wife: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is facing animal cruelty and firearm-related charges after he shot and killed two of his dogs who allegedly bit his wife earlier this month, according to the city's police department.

Shane Fuson is facing the following charges, police say: two counts of animal cruelty, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in violation of local code 46-42, which prohibits shooting firearms in certain parts of the city.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on Sept. 8 at a home in the 800 block of Jo Anne Circle, police say.

Officers were sent to the home just before 5 p.m. after getting a call about gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived, police say they learned that the homeowner, Fuson, had shot two of his dogs. Police say the wife was allegedly bit when she tried to break up a fight between the dogs.

The two dogs did not survive, police say.

Fuson has a hearing scheduled for Oct. 7.