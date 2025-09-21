Fatal crash involving ambulance shuts down part of I-464 in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of I-464 in Chesapeake was shut down as of 3:30 a.m. Sunday as Virginia State police investigated a fatal crash.

According to VSP, the interstate was shutdown on the southbound side at Military Hwy. The Military Hwy. entrance ramps to I-464 were also shut down.

The Virginia Department of Transportation had a detour set up at Freeman Ave.

Just after 2:30 a.m., a car going the wrong direction in the southbound lanes at exit 2 on the interstate and a private ambulance collided head-on, per state police.

As of 5:45 a.m. state police had not said whether the person who died was in the ambulance or the car driving the wrong direction.

VSP troopers were on scene investigating and VSP's crash reconstruction team had been called to the scene.