Chesapeake City Council approves $1.5 million project for Emergency Communications Center upgrades

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake City Council has approved funding for a new $1.5 million project to upgrade the city's emergency communications center. This decision came just days before a homicide shook a local neighborhood.

The funding will replace and improve emergency communications equipment throughout the city, with upgrades including new telephone systems, replacement servers and additional technological improvements inside the center.

The homicide occurred early Thursday morning near S. Military Highway and Willis Street, leaving neighbors like Christina Dietrick concerned about safety in their community.

"I heard the gunshots. And then when we got up this morning for work and to take the kids to school, we realized that everything was blocked off, and that's when we found out that somebody had been killed," Dietrick said.

The shooting hit particularly close to home for Dietrick, who noted that while Chesapeake has experienced violence in certain areas, this incident felt different.

"Chesapeake, certain areas, there have been shootings, and you know, we hear about it every once in a while. So, this was a little too close to home," Dietrick said.

The timing of the emergency communications funding approval, just two days before the homicide, has provided some comfort to residents who are now more aware of the importance of quick emergency response.

"To know that they're trying to do something to help the community with being able to respond faster, I think it would be great," Dietrick said.

According to the Chesapeake Police Department, much of the emergency services center's equipment was installed in 2018 and is now due for routine upgrades. The $1.5 million project will modernize the technology that connects residents to emergency services.

When asked about the planned upgrades, Dietrick expressed optimism about the potential improvements.

"I think it would be better. I think, you know, them responding faster would be excellent of course," Dietrick said.

City officials have not announced when the emergency communications upgrades will begin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.