Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash in Greenbrier area of Chesapeake: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in the Greenbrier area Wednesday evening, according to Chesapeake police.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of Eden Way South and Stephanie Way in the Greenbrier area of Chesapeake in response to an accident involving a motorcycle, police say. At the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

Chesapeake Fire Department Medics sent the motorcyclist to a local hospital for care, police detail.

Police have closed the road to investigate the crash.

If you have any information, call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.