Chesapeake to develop unique character districts in 20-year plan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is looking ahead to the next 20 years with a comprehensive plan aimed at making the city more attractive to potential residents.

The city’s draft plan includes the creation of unique character districts, each designed with its own identity.

City officials outlined this vision during a recent discussion in Summit Pointe, highlighting various planned developments intended to enhance quality of life throughout the area.

The plan, referred to as "character districts," proposes a range of improvements, including road repairs and the addition of trees, sidewalks and parks in some neighborhoods.

In other neighborhoods, the focus may shift to developing shopping and dining options. More rural areas could see efforts aimed at enhancing community connections.

According to Chesapeake Planning Director Jimmy McNamara, "One of the big concepts we looked at was complete communities. These character districts help us understand how different areas should function collectively. This allows people to access goods and services nearby and provides housing options that support aging in place."

While the overall blueprint for the plan is in place, specific locations for the character districts have yet to be determined.

The city will need more community input, additional planning and funding to move forward.

Chesapeake officials are inviting the public to participate in upcoming community meetings focused on the comprehensive plan. For more information, visit the link here.