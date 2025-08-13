News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Oscar Smith hunting back-to-back titles in 2025

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Oscar Smith is fresh off its third state championship since the spring of 2021, but if you thought last year's crown would satisfy some sort of hunger, you'd be incorrect.

The Tigers enter 2025 with the new craving of going back-to-back for the second time this decade and they don't shy away from making that the focus during preseason camp in August.

"We break down 'back-to-back on two,'" senior wide receiver Travis Johnson said. "'One, two, back-to-back,' so yes, for sure, that's our motto."

"We've been talking about it ever since summer camp started," added junior quarterback Lonnie Andrews III. "We've been talking about it. We just want to get back there and win it again."

Last season saw the Tigers run the table, going 15-0 and ending with a 21-20 nail-biting win over James Madison to claim the Class 6 championship. Many of the same players from that title-winning team are back and ready to feast on any opponent who steps into their paths. Oscar Smith feels it's ahead of the curve when compared to last year at this time.

"Way ahead [of where] we were last year," Andrews said. "We're returning the same [offensive] line, the same receivers and then we're returning a rotating running back, so on the offensive side, it's going to go well. Defense, they're doing real good causing fire and hitting."

"We have a lot of seniors this year," pointed out Johnson. "We definitely have a lot of leaders."

One of them is Andrews. After taking over starting quarterback duties in the middle of his freshman season, he has a full campaign under his belt, one that includes five playoff games and a state title. 2024 will be hard to top, but the junior has his sights set on making this fall just as memorable and is starting by examining himself as a leader.

"Becoming a better leader, leading the team better, make sure everybody does what they have to do and get done what they have to get done," he said of his focus. "Just making sure we stay on top of our P's and Q's so we can get back to that 15-0."

"It's great chemistry with him," Johnson added. "He's been really working on his leadership this year and I think that's what he really needed to work on. He's just improving day by day. He's a great quarterback and he's really like a best friend to me."

Johnson returns as Andrews' top receiving target. The Michigan commit is gearing up for his senior season after gaining 1,053 receiving yards and pulling 17 touchdowns last year. Is there another level the four-star recruit can reach this time around?

"This year, just turning those five-yard catches into home runs," the receiver said of what he's been working on. "Making people miss and you're going to see it on Fridays."

"Travis could catch the ball 40 yards down field and take it for another 60 or he could catch it at -5 yards and take it all the way home," Andrews noted. "Just having him on the team, it's a big help."

A couple of the other play-makers who return to this year's Oscar Smith squad are cornerback Jayden Covil, a UVA commit, and running back Ty'jae Curtis, who split time in the backfield last season with Brandon Nesbit. That just begins to scratch the surface when it comes to the Tigers' depth.

It's a journey that many of the players are familiar with and a road map they've traveled before. Now the Tigers are ready to hit the start line and drive it a second time full speed ahead.

"Last year was the year, but it's going to be even harder to get another one," admitted Johnson. "That's really our mindset. Our coach has been preaching it all summer."

"Just make it back to the state championship," Andrews said. "Win it again. We've got to build our own house. The team last year, we built the house and now this upcoming season we've got to build our own and make it back."

Oscar Smith kicks off its season August 29 in Washington, DC, against Gonzaga.