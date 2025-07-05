Three people and a dog displaced after a house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people and a dog are displaced after a fire in the Bells Mill section of Chesapeake early this morning, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Were told firefighters responded received a call at 1:21 a.m. regarding a fire in the 800 block of Evelyn Way.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of a home. The fire was marked out at 2:03 a.m.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, three adults and one dog were able to evacuate the home before crews arrived on the scene. One adult and their dog will receive assistance from the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

We're told the cause of the fire remain under investigation.