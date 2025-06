CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person was seriously hurt after a shooting involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Police say it happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of S. Military Highway. That's near the Greenbrier Parkway intersection.

When officers arrived, they found one person with serious injuries. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.