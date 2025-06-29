Man arrested after shots fired between two vehicles in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting in Chesapeake that left one person seriously injured.

Police say 40-year-old Ronaldo Bartholomew of Norfolk was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges related to the incident.

The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of S. Military Highway, near the Greenbrier Parkway intersection. According to investigators, shots were fired between two vehicles before one person was found with serious injuries. That individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.