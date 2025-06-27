Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12 adults, 18 kids without a home after fire breaks out at Chesapeake apartment building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Six families are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Chesapeake Friday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

Fire officials say around 1 p.m., crews were sent to a fire in the 60 block of Grady Crescent in the South Norfolk section of the city. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the apartment building.

Crews deployed multiple hoselines, and the fire was called under control at 1:41 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, and fire officials say all residents evacuated before crews arrived.

However, all six families — in total, 12 adults and 18 kids — who were living in the six impacted apartment units are now displaced, fire officials say.

The Red Cross is helping the families with housing arrangements.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

