The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: David Murray Edquest

Age: 54

Date last seen: July 10 around 9:00 a.m.

Last known location: 9220 Old State Road north in James City County

Physical description: 5'10" and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was possibly wearing a brown cowboy hat, blue polo shirt, and a gray hoodless sweater, carrying a briefcase and gold clubs. He was last seen on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 566-0112