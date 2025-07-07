84-year-old woman missing in Virginia Beach: VBPD

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department.

Name: Elizabeth Alexander Williams

Age: 84

Date last seen: July 7, 2025 around 12:20 p.m.

Last known location: Her residence at 800 block of Five Forks Rd.

Physical description: 5'4" and 150 lbs.; Gray hair and hazel eyes; Clothing unknown

More details: She is likely driving a Silver Subaru with VA handicap tag 6581DH. Due to severe medical concerns, Elizabeth is considered endangered at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-385-4101