James City County police looking for missing 20-year-old

The following information was provided by the James City County Police Department:

Name: Natalie Deaton

Age: 20

Date reported missing: Aug. 18, 2025

Last known location: Last seen on Olde Towne Road in James City County during the morning hours of Aug. 13.

Physical description: White female, approximately 5’7” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing purple leggings with a grey distressed t-shirt that has purple flowers on it. Deaton has a faded cross tattoo on her right forearm.

More details: Deaton did not return home and has not contacted family members, which raised concerns for her safety. Due to existing health concerns, she may be in need of medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the James City County Police Department’s dispatch line at 757-566-0112.