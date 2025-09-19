Virginia Beach police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Peyton Rilee Mills's mom, Melissa Mills, provided most of the information in this release. Virginia Beach Police confirmed they are investigating her case.

Name: Peyton Rilee Mills

Age: 14

Date last seen: She was last seen Wednesday morning. Sept. 17, 2025

Last known location: 1800 block of Pittsburg Landing in Virginia Beach

Physical description: Peyton is 5'5" and 198 lbs., with purple and blue hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants and Air Jordans.

More details: Peyton was reported as a runaway, police say. Detectives are actively investigating and pursuing any leads that emerge.

Melissa Mills believes Peyton believes an adult may have lured her out of her home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Virginia Beach Police's non-emergency number at 757-385-5000.