Newport News Police searching for man who went missing from nursing home

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department

Name: Kenneth Jackson

Age: 55

Date last seen: September 29 at 6:58 a.m.

Last known location: Old Dominion Rehabilitation Center on Ridgeway Parkway

Physical description: 6'3", 250 lbs.

More details: He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black bucket hat.

He is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News non-emergency number at 757-247-2500

