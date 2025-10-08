Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Newport News Police searching for man who went missing from nursing home

Kenneth Jackson
Newport News Police Department
The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department

Name: Kenneth Jackson

Age: 55

Date last seen: September 29 at 6:58 a.m.

Last known location: Old Dominion Rehabilitation Center on Ridgeway Parkway

Physical description: 6'3", 250 lbs.

More details: He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black bucket hat. 
He is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News non-emergency number at 757-247-2500

