Newport News Police searching for man who went missing from nursing home

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department
Name: Kenneth Jackson
Age: 55
Date last seen: September 29 at 6:58 a.m.
Last known location: Old Dominion Rehabilitation Center on Ridgeway Parkway
Physical description: 6'3", 250 lbs.
More details: He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black bucket hat.
He is considered endangered due to a medical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News non-emergency number at 757-247-2500
