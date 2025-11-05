Senior Alert issued for missing man last seen in Norfolk

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

A senior alert was issued for Robert Haywood Mobley on Wednesday, Nov. 5. at 8:10 p.m. on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department.

Name: Robert Haywood Mobley

Age: 63

Date last seen: Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.

Last known location: 7900 block of Shore Drive in Norfolk. He left the location on foot.

Physical description: Black male, 5’ 7" tall and 160 lbs., has black hair. He is possibly wearing a black beanie hat with the words "Retired Veteran," a dark gray or blue button-down shirt, gray shorts and white athletic shoes.

Virginia State Police

More details: The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Norfolk police at 757-664-7000.