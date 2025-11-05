Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Senior Alert issued for missing man last seen in Norfolk

Untitled design (9).jpg
Virginia State Police
Untitled design (9).jpg
The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

A senior alert was issued for Robert Haywood Mobley on Wednesday, Nov. 5. at 8:10 p.m. on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department.

Name: Robert Haywood Mobley

Age: 63

Date last seen: Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 8 a.m.

Last known location: 7900 block of Shore Drive in Norfolk. He left the location on foot.

Physical description: Black male, 5’ 7" tall and 160 lbs., has black hair. He is possibly wearing a black beanie hat with the words "Retired Veteran," a dark gray or blue button-down shirt, gray shorts and white athletic shoes.

Screenshot 2025-11-05 at 6.28.10 PM.png

More details: The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Norfolk police at 757-664-7000.

