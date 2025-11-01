Senior alert issued for missing Hampton man: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Melvin Lee Williams

Age: 85

Date last seen: Octorber, 31st at 5:30 p.m.

Last known location: At his home on Corbin Drive in Hampton

Physical description: Has brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5'11" tall and is 130 pounds. He is possibly wearing black shirt, black pants, black shoes and a cream sweater

More details: He is possibly driving a black Lexus ES350 With the license plate number 2122w. Police say Mr. Wiliams suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance posses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hampton Police Department 24/7 dispatch at 757-727-6111