VSP issues Critically Missing Adult alert for Hopewell man

HOPEWELL, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult alert early Saturday morning on behalf of the Hopewell Police Department for a man last seen Friday night.

According to VSP, Nicholas Glass was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Marion Avenue. He was believed to be on foot and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He may be wearing long pants and is described as white, six feet two inches tall, 300 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see him or know where he is, call Hopewell police at 804-541-2222.