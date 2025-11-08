Police search for two missing children: VBPD

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Ricardo Velazquez

Age: 12

Date last seen: Nov. 7

Last known location: Reportedly left school after dismissal and did not board the assigned bus home

Physical description: 4'7", 75 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes — wearing a gray jacket, dark sweatpants, and a black backpack

Name: Ana Smith

Age: 13

Date last seen: Nov. 7

Last known location: Reportedly left school after dismissal and did not board the assigned bus home

Physical description: 4'8", 80 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes — wearing black and white polka dot floral dress

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 385-4101