Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Police search for two missing children: VBPD

RICARDOANDANA.jpg
Virginia Beach Police Department
RICARDOANDANA.jpg
Posted

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department

RICARDO.jpg

Name: Ricardo Velazquez

Age: 12

Date last seen: Nov. 7

Last known location: Reportedly left school after dismissal and did not board the assigned bus home

Physical description: 4'7", 75 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes — wearing a gray jacket, dark sweatpants, and a black backpack

ANA.jpg

Name: Ana Smith

Age: 13

Date last seen: Nov. 7

Last known location: Reportedly left school after dismissal and did not board the assigned bus home

Physical description: 4'8", 80 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes — wearing black and white polka dot floral dress

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 385-4101

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast