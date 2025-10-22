Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Norfolk police launch presumption-of-death investigation regading 31-year-old man's disappearance

Norfolk Police Department
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are asking for the public's help in finding a man whose disappearance is being investigated as both a missing person and presumption-of-death case.

Daquan Jordan, 31, was last seen on Oct. 14, police say. They shared the following description of Jordan:

  • About 5’5” tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
  • Last seen wearing a blue baseball-style hat, long-sleeved white shirt, blue jeans, and blue and white sneakers.

Police say they've launched a presumption-of-death investigation into Jordan's disappearance based off of information they got from family and other community members.

"Norfolk Police remain concerned for Jordan’s safety and continue to work to determine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance," police stated.

Anyone with information about Jordan’s whereabouts or this investigation is asked to call the Norfolk Police Department at 757-664-7222, or to submit an anonymous tip with Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

