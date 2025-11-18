Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen reported missing in Newport News; CODI Alert issued

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Name: Kamron Mikell Jones

Age: 13

Date last seen: Nov. 17, 2025 at 6:40 p.m.

Last known location: Roanoke Avenue in Newport News

Physical description: Kamron is 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He may be wearing a black hoodie and black pants, and authorities believe he’s traveling on foot.

More details: State Police say his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newport News police at 757-247-2500. Updates are available on the Virginia State Police alert page.

