Norfolk police searching for missing 13-year-old

The following information was provided by Norfolk Police Department

Name: Christopher Garcia

Age: 13

Date last seen: Around 10:30 p.m on Nov. 17.

Last known location: 7900 Block of Nancy Court

Physical description: 5'8", 110 pounds. He might be wearing a black beanie, black hoodie, long-sleeve grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and light grey Nike sneakers. Garcia will also have a guitar with him.

More details: Norfolk police say it is believed that he left home between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. and might be traveling to the City of Virginia Beach.

He is experiencing emotional distress and needs medical assistance, according to Norfolk police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-441-5610