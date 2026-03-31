Critically Missing Adult Alerts issued for two women: VSP

The following information was provided by Virginia State Police

Names: Juanita and Alberta Chandler

Age: Juanita is 99 and Alberta is 76

Date last seen: They were last seen on March 29, 2026, around 6 a.m.

Last known location: Chandler Lane in Yorktown

Physical description:

Juanita is 5'1", 156 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Alberta is 5'0", 170 pounds with black eyes and black hair.

More details: They are possibly traveling in a 2022 Blue Toyota Corolla with Virginia registration SYG-2844.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 890-3621