Elizabeth City police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The following information was provided by Elizabeth City Police Department:

Name: Miguel Williams

Age: 13

Date last seen: May 7

Last known location: South Road St., Elizabeth City

Physical description: 5'2", 135 lbs., has brown eyes and black dreadlocks with brown tips. Last seen wearing black Crocs, black or light-colored sweatpants and a black hoodie. May be on an electric scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 335-4321.