Elizabeth City police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The following information was provided by Elizabeth City Police Department:
Name: Miguel Williams
Age: 13
Date last seen: May 7
Last known location: South Road St., Elizabeth City
Physical description: 5'2", 135 lbs., has brown eyes and black dreadlocks with brown tips. Last seen wearing black Crocs, black or light-colored sweatpants and a black hoodie. May be on an electric scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 335-4321.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.