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Elizabeth City police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Miguel Williams
Elizabeth City Police Department
Miguel Williams
Posted

The following information was provided by Elizabeth City Police Department:

Name: Miguel Williams

Age: 13

Date last seen: May 7

Last known location: South Road St., Elizabeth City

Physical description: 5'2", 135 lbs., has brown eyes and black dreadlocks with brown tips. Last seen wearing black Crocs, black or light-colored sweatpants and a black hoodie. May be on an electric scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 335-4321.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

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