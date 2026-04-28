Virginia Beach police searching for missing 55-year-old woman

The following information was provided by Virginia Beach Police Department

Name: Sheila Rogers

Age: 55

Date last seen: April 28 at 5:50 p.m.

Last known location: Leaving her home in the 900 block of Prince William Court on foot

Physical description: 5 foot 2 inches, 150 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, possibly wearing purple boots

More details: Sheila disclosed suicidal ideations to family, took medicine and was intoxicated. She is believed to be endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.