Portsmouth police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: KaySomone Hogan-Townsel

Age: 13

Date last seen: March 26 around 7:30 a.m.

Last known location: 1800 block of Charleston Avenue

Physical description: 5', 120 lbs, black female with brown eyes and black hair. Last seen wearing a grey shirt, black coat, black pants with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-393-8536.