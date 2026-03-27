Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Persons

Actions

Portsmouth police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

KaySomone Hogan-Townsel
Portsmouth Police Department
KaySomone Hogan-Townsel
Posted

The following information was provided by Portsmouth Police Department:

Name: KaySomone Hogan-Townsel

Age: 13

Date last seen: March 26 around 7:30 a.m.

Last known location: 1800 block of Charleston Avenue

Physical description: 5', 120 lbs, black female with brown eyes and black hair. Last seen wearing a grey shirt, black coat, black pants with black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-393-8536.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

More missing persons coverage

 

True Crime 757 Podcast