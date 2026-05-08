Chesapeake police searching for missing 51-year-old man

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Jerramya McGee

Age: 51

Date last seen: May 7, 2026

Last known location:100 block of Ginger Court, Chesapeake

Physical description: 5’8” tall, 180 lbs, Pacific Islander man with gray hair and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a green jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

More details: McGee suffers from schizophrenia and mood disorders, requires medication, and does not currently have access to it. He also does not have a phone, vehicle, or means to care for himself, causing concern for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-6161.