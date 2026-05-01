Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman

The following information was provided by Newport News police and Virginia State Police

Name: Grace Fletcher

Age: 22

Date last seen: April 29, around 10 p.m.

Last known location: Virginia State Police say she was last seen at the intersection of Warwick Boulevard and Route 17 in Newport News. She is possibly driving a blue 2016 Ford Fiesta with the Virginia tag: TJH5311.

Physical description: 5'1" tall and 130 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair. She has a centipede tattoo on her left calf and a Medusa tattoo on her right shoulder. She also has two nose piercings. She was last seen wearing blue scrubs, blue crocs and a digital watch.

More details: Fletcher is considered endangered due to a medical condition and detectives believe her disappearance poses a threat to her safety, Newport News police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Emergency Communications by dialing 911 or 757–247–2500.