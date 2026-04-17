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Newport News police asking for help to find missing teen boy

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NNPD
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Posted

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department

Name: Jakari Vance Daley

Age: 15

Date last seen: April 14 at 12:20 p.m.

Last known location: 300 block of Circuit Lane

Physical description: 6 feet 4 inches, 163 lbs, brown eyes and brown curly hair that he wears in a short afro that is faded on the sides. He was wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts, and black and white nike shoes.

More details: Jakari ran away from home and suffers from a medical condition

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police at 911 or 757–247–2500.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

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