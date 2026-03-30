Portsmouth police searching for three missing teens

Portsmouth police are searching for three missing teens who were last seen Sunday evening.

16-year-old Ta’Liyah Edwards, 15-year-old Mesiah Edwards, and 13-year-old Jaysah Edwards were last seen around 7:30 p.m. on March 29 in the 2500 block of Oakleaf Place.

According to police, Ta’Liyah Edwards is about 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a gray top.

Mesiah Edwards is about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Jaysah Edwards is about 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.