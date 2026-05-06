Chesapeake police searching for missing 37-year-old woman

The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Shannon Rogers

Age: 37

Date last seen: May 5, 2026, around 9 a.m.

Last known location: 4600 Block of Old Battlefield Boulevard S.

Physical description: Approximately 5’1” tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses with pink rims and has a flower tattoo on her shoulder and “I will rise” tattooed in script lettering on her forearm.

She was last seen wearing jeans, a red long-sleeved shirt, a gray zip-up sweater, and white shoes.

More details: Shannon is believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis and may be in a state of psychosis, believing that people are after her. She is known to have schizophrenia and may be without her prescribed medications.

She may also be accompanied by her white Bichon Poodle service dog named Lincoln. Family members advised she would not willingly leave the dog behind.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-6161