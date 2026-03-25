CODI Alert for missing 16-year-old in Chesapeake

The following information was provided by Chesapeake Police Department.

Name: Tayshawn Keon Lemons

Age: 16

Date last seen: March 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Last known location: 700 Block of Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake

Physical description: 5'11", 180 lbs. Black male, brown hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and had no socks and shoes.

More details: May be traveling toward the Deep Creek area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at (757) 382-6161.