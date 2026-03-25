Police searching for missing 16-year-old Newport News girl

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department
Name: Grace Conlon
Age: 16
Date last seen: March 25 at 2:45 p.m.
Last known location: 216 Bridgewater Drive
Physical description: 5 foot 5 inches, 130 lbs, purple hair. Last wearing a pink and purple top, blue pants and tan shoes
More details: Grace is considered endangered due to a medical condition
Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.