Police searching for missing 16-year-old Newport News girl

The following information was provided by Newport News Police Department

Name: Grace Conlon

Age: 16

Date last seen: March 25 at 2:45 p.m.

Last known location: 216 Bridgewater Drive

Physical description: 5 foot 5 inches, 130 lbs, purple hair. Last wearing a pink and purple top, blue pants and tan shoes

More details: Grace is considered endangered due to a medical condition

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News non-emergency number at 757–247–2500.